Lockheed awarded $1.48 billion Saudi missile defence contract: Pentagon

The new contract was a modification to a previously awarded agreement to produce the Terminal High Altitude Area Defence interceptor for Saudi Arabia

Reuters  |  Washington 

Lockheed Martin's logo is seen during Japan Aerospace 2016 air show in Tokyo, Japan, October 12, 2016 (File Photo: Reuters)

Lockheed Martin was awarded a $1.48 billion contract to build the THAAD missile defence system for Saudi Arabia, the Pentagon said on Friday.

The new contract was a modification to a previously awarded agreement to produce the Terminal High Altitude Area Defence interceptor for Saudi Arabia, the Pentagon said. The new agreement brings the total value of the THAAD deal to $5.36 billion, it said.

 

 

 
First Published: Sun, July 21 2019. 02:42 IST

