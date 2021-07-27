Logitech sales rise 66% on higher demand amid work-from-home activity

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: Apex body of amusement park industry writes to PM, seeks help
Better choice of contraceptives can prevent breast cancer, says study
Logitech sees pandemic-driven growth continuing, hikes 2021 guidance
Disneyland, other California theme parks, stadiums could reopen April 1
Centre approves 14 eligible applicants under PLI scheme for IT hardware
-
(Reuters) -Computer peripherals maker Logitech said on Tuesday it was seeing no let-up in demand from stay-at-home workers, after reporting higher operating income and sales at the start of its 2022 business year.
Sales rose 66% to $1.31 billion during the three months to the end of June, up from $792 million a year earlier. Non GAAP operating income doubled to $235 million in the first quarter.
Trends like working from home and the rise of online gaming continued to fuel Logitech's performance as it lapped tough comparisons with last year's pandemic-boosted sales.
The Swiss-American company, which makes computer keyboards, mice and webcams, has been boosted in recent months as more people worked from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The unprecedented surge in demand made Logitech raise its guidance five times while its stock price gained 87% in 2020.
From September, Logitech will replace Swatch Group in the Swiss blue-chip SMI index, bourse operator SIX said earlier this month.
On Tuesday, Logitech kept its guidance for the year to the end of March 2022, saying it still expects non GAAP operating income of $800 million to $850 million. It still expects sales growth in constant currency to be roughly in line with the previous financial year - up to 5% higher or lower.
(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru and John Revill in Zurich; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU