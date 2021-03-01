Logitech sees pandemic-driven growth continuing, hikes 2021 guidance

-
ALSO READ
Logitech G launches wireless gaming headset in India for Rs 15,495
Logitech lifts annual forecasts for third time as quarterly profit soars
Logitech MX Master 3 review: A mouse suitable for coders, content creators
Logitech launches M190 full-size wireless mouse at Rs 1,195 in India
Logitech K380 review: A compact but functional wireless keyboard on budget
-
Computer goods maker Logitech International increased its 2021 guidance on Monday and issued a 2022 forecast, saying growth trends in remote work, video collaboration, esports and digital content creation would continue beyond the 2021 boom.
The company's Switzerland-listed shares were up 3.2% at 0850 GMT after it raised its 2021 sales growth forecast to about 63% in constant currencies, up from the 57%-60% range it previously expected. Logitech said sales for fiscal 2022, measured in constant currency terms, would be flat to plus or minus 5%.
"Several years ago, we set out to become a design company and positioned our business against long-term growth trends in remote work, video collaboration, esports, and digital content creation. These trends have accelerated over the course of the fiscal year and have seen a coming of age for Logitech," Chief Executive Bracken Darrell said in a statement.
Operating income for fiscal 2022, measured under non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (non-GAAP), is expected to be $750 million to $800 million, the Swiss-U.S. company said, down from the $1.1 billion it now expects for fiscal 2021 and a fraction up from a previous estimate of $1.05 billion.
"The outlook increase is particularly surprising in the longer term, as it is relatively substantial," Zuercher Kantonalbank said in a note, adding the guidance implied the company could benefit from various growth drivers even after the pandemic.
In January, Logitech reported a more than three-fold jump in quarterly adjusted operating income, benefiting from the pandemic-driven boost in demand for work-from-home products and gaming accessories.
The company also said on Monday its expectations of long-term sales growth in constant currency had increased to 8% to 10%, up from high-single digits and its non-GAAP operating margin target had improved to between 14% and 17%, up from 11% to 14%.
(Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Edmund Blair)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU