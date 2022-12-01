JUST IN
Ukrainian Olympian auctioning medals to raise funds to help war effort
China's repressive action against Covid protesters shows weakness: Blinken
China building Army outpost near LAC disturbing sign: US Congressman
S Korea scrambles jets after China, Russia planes enter air defence zone
Spain starts new code for manufacturers to avoid sexism in ads for toys
German Chancellor likely to visit India twice next year: Ambassador
Remittances up 5% in 2022, but growth to slow to 2% next year: World Bank
Germany seeks to boost immigration of skilled workers from outside EU
10 killed in bombing of religious school in north Afghanistan: Taliban
EU seeks specialised court to investigate Russia war crimes in Ukraine
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Ukrainian Olympian auctioning medals to raise funds to help war effort
Business Standard

EU climate chief defends including 'carbon farming' to climate plans

It's additional to what we're doing, and it's not instead of what we're doing, he said

Topics
European Union | Climate Change | Carbon emissions

AP  |  Berlin 

climate change march

The European Union's top climate official on Wednesday dismissed criticism from environmental groups over its proposal to incorporate carbon removal methods into its climate plans, insisting the plan won't undermine the bloc's efforts to tackle global warming.

Dozens of organisations issued a joint call on Monday slamming the EU's plans to certify so-called offsets carbon absorbed through nature or with technological means which could then be bought by polluters to reduce their emissions balance.

The groups, including Friends of the Earth, Corporate Accountability and the Centre for International Environmental Law, argue that subtracting carbon captured in this way from the 27-nation bloc's emissions total amounts to greenwashing.

Frans Timmermans, vice-president of the EU's executive Commission, insisted the plans for carbon removal certificates were consistent with the bloc's legally binding climate targets.

It's additional to what we're doing, and it's not instead of what we're doing, he said.

But he acknowledged that the EU won't completely end its greenhouse gas emissions by mid-century, so having a way to credibly achieve a "net zero" goal was important.

The certification framework for carbon removals ensures that whenever a ton of carbon is said to have been taken from the atmosphere, we can verify that claim, he said.

Timmermans added that carbon removals would also offer new and additional sources of income for the many farmers who are eager to do more for biodiversity but struggle to find the necessary funding to do so.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on European Union

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 07:21 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.