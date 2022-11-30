JUST IN
Low-cost fashion chain H&M to cut 1,500 jobs globally to improve efficiency
Elon Musk delays paid verification launch to avoid Apple's 30% cut
China adjusts Covid-19 restrictions in city with key Apple iPhone plant
Fosun plans to sell of India's $3.8 billion drug maker Gland Pharma
Fosun reportedly planning sale of India's $3.6 billion Gland Pharma
AWS to return more water to communities than it uses by 2030: CEO
US judge stops Amazon from firing employees for unionisation efforts
We're keeping a close eye on Twitter under Elon Musk: White House
Foxconn offers more bonuses to win back protesting staff in iPhone city
iPhone 14 Pro wait times hit new peak after disruptions at China factory
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies
Inflation in Europe eases as energy prices down but still in double digits
Business Standard

Low-cost fashion chain H&M to cut 1,500 jobs globally to improve efficiency

Low-cost fashion brand H&M said Wednesday that it will be reducing its global workforce by around 1,500 positions as part of a plan to reduce costs and further improve efficiency

Topics
H&M | layoff

AP  |  Stockholm 

H&M
H&M

Low-cost fashion brand H&M said Wednesday that it will be reducing its global workforce by around 1,500 positions as part of a plan to reduce costs and further improve efficiency.

The Sweden-based company said a restructuring charge of 800 million kronor ($76 million) will be booked in the last three months of the year.

The staff reduction is estimated to provide annual savings of about 2 billion kronor ($190 million).

CEO Helena Helmersson said H&M was very mindful of the fact that colleagues will be affected by this. We will support our colleagues in finding the best possible solution for their next step.

H&M was founded in Sweden in 1947.

Besides the clothing retailer, the group includes brands like COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday, & Other Stories, H&M Home, ARKET and Afound.

It counts about 4,664 stores in 77 markets and has 57 online markets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on H&M

First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 18:19 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.