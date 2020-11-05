LPL to go ahead, gets government clearance: Tournament director

-
ALSO READ
Irfan Pathan among players showing interest in Lanka Premier League: Report
SLC dismisses 'involvement' in fantasy tournament Uva Premier League T20
Caribbean Premier League 2020: All members test negative for Covid-19
Inaugural Lanka Premier League postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic
English Premier League to start on Sept 12, finish 19 days before Euros
-
The Lanka Premier League (LPL) will go ahead as it has got government clearance despite the county experiencing a spike in the number of coronavirus cases, tournament director Ravin Wickramaratne said on Thursday.
Wickramaratne, however, said that the start of the tournament could be delayed by a week. It was scheduled to begin on November 21.
The tournament will also be confined to the Mahinda Rajapaksa stadium in Hambantota, instead of three venues planned earlier. Originally, the tournament was also to take place in Pallekele and Kandy.
"We have received the government clearance to go ahead with observing health guidelines," Wickramaratne said.
The government clearance was given after a high level meeting attended by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Sports Mnister Namal Rajapaksa and COVID-19 prevention officer, Wickramaratne said.
He said that the authorities have agreed to the relaxation of health guidelines by limiting the quarantine period to seven days for players. The players would also be allowed to train during the quarantine period.
The likes of Chris Gayle and Faf Du Plessis are among the foreign players to participate in the LPL.
Sri Lanka is currently going through a second wave of the pandemic. The western province where the capital city Colombo is located has been under curfew since last week.
The number of COVID-19 cases has trebled since early October.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU