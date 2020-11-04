Denmark wants to cull all farmed minks to minimise Covid transmission risk

-
ALSO READ
Hong Kong to offer free, universal Covid-19 testing to all residents
Hong Kong may postpone September 6 elections amid surge in Covid-19: Report
Nearly 500,000 people register for free coronavirus tests in Hong Kong
Security law offenders in Hong Kong won't be sent to China trial: Report
Trump moves to strip Hong Kong of its special treatment to punish China
-
Denmark's prime minister said Wednesday that the government wants to cull all minks in Danish farms, to minimise the risk of them re-transmitting the new coronavirus to humans.
Mette Frederiksen said a report from a government agency that maps the coronavirus in Denmark has shown a mutation in the virus found in 12 people in the northern part of the country who got infected by minks. Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said half the 783 human COVID-19 cases in northern Denmark are related to mink.
It is very, very serious, Frederiksen said. Thus, the mutated virus in minks can have devastating consequences worldwide. Denmark is one of the world's main mink fur exporters, producing an estimated 17 million furs per year. Kopenhagen Fur, a cooperative of 1,500 Danish breeders, accounts for 40% of the global mink production.
Most of its exports go to China and Hong Kong.
According to government estimates, culling the country's 15 million minks could cost up to 5 billion kroner ($785 million). National police head Thorkild Fogde said it should happen as soon as possible. Denmark's minister for food, Mogens Jensen, said 207 farms were now infected, up from 41 last month, and the disease has spread to all of the western peninsula of Jutland.
Last month, Denmark started culling millions of minks in the north of the country. The government has promised to compensate farmers.
The country has registered 50,530 confirmed COVID-19 infections and 729 deaths.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU