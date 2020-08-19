Caribbean Premier League 2020: All members test negative for Covid-19

All 237 members of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) have tested negative for the novel coronavirus in the latest round of testing which took place on August 16.

This news comes as the first matches of the tournament took place at the Brian Lara Academy on Tuesday.

All those who travelled into Trinidad for the tournament have now returned four negative tests and local residents who have entered the CPL bubble have tested negative for the second time.

The tournament organisers will carry out further tests throughout the event while also maintaining stringent social distancing protocols.

CPL's Tournament Operations Director, Michael Hall, said, "We are very pleased that the plans we put in place in order to make this tournament happen under the most testing of circumstances have meant that we have taking place on the field."

"As everyone around the world knows, the key now is to remain vigilant and make sure the protocols that we put in place are followed. We are delighted to have got the underway."

On the opening day of the tournament, Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbados Tridents registered respective wins in their matches. Knight Riders defeated Guyana Amazon Warriors by four wickets in a match reduced to 17 overs while Tridents edged aside St. Kitts & Nevis Patriot by six runs.

