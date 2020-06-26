JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

Google to pay some news publishers for content amid tensions with industry

UK PM slams 'appalling' scenes of violence in London
Business Standard

Lufthansa shareholders approve German govt bailout

Shareholders of German flag carrier Deutsche Lufthansa gave the green light to the federal government's 9-billion-euro ($10 billion) stabilization package, the company said.

Topics
Lufthansa | Coronavirus | Germany

IANS  |  Berlin 

lufthansa

Shareholders of German flag carrier Deutsche Lufthansa gave the green light to the federal government's 9-billion-euro ($10 billion) stabilization package, the company said.

As many as 98 per cent of shareholders voted to approve the measures at a general meeting on Thursday, Xinhua news agency quoted Lufthansa as saying in a tweet.

Earlier on Thursday, the European Commission's competition officials also approved the rescue package.

The package of loans and various measures was offered via Germany's Economic Stabilization Fund in late May to help the airline weather the coronavirus crisis.

Before the general meeting of shareholders was held, the package had already been approved by both the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of the company.

In Lufthansa's tweet, CEO Carsten Spohr said that Thursday's decision "ensures outlook for the future".

The tweet also said that the flight schedules of the group's airlines will be further expanded.

Due to the impact of the pandemic, the flag carrier had announced earlier this month that it planned to lay off a total of 22,000 full-time employees and also reduce its fleet by around 100 aircraft.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 26 2020. 10:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU