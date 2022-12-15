Mahatma Gandhi's bust at UN, a reminder of values he upheld: UN Chief

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called an "uncompromising advocate for peaceful co-existence" and said that Gandhi's bust at the organisation would serve as a reminder of the values he upheld.

Taking to Twitter, Guterres said, " was an uncompromising advocate for peaceful co-existence, non-discrimination and pluralism. The new installation located at @UNHeadquarters will serve as a reminder of the values Gandhi upheld, and to which we must remain committed."

Earlier, on Wednesday, External Affairs Minister unveiled a bust of at the Headquarters in New York.

Secretary General of the Antonio Guterres and the President of the 77th UN General Assembly Csaba Korosi and Permanent Representative Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj joined the EAM on the occasion and paid floral tributes at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi, said the Permanent Mission of India to the UN in a press release.

Mahatma Gandhi's favourite bhajan 'Vaishnav jan to' was recited at the event.The bust of Mahatma Gandhi, a gift by India, will be the first sculpture of Gandhi to be permanently located at the North Lawn Gardens of the United Nations.

Incidentally, the sculptor of the bust is Ram Vanji Sutar, who made the Statue of Unity.

The Statue of Unity is the world's tallest statue, with a height of 182 meters, located near Kevadia in the state of Gujarat, India. It depicts Indian statesman and independence activist Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who was the first deputy prime minister and home minister of independent India and an adherent of Mahatma Gandhi.

The event was also attended by the high-level representatives of the United Nations Security Council members including the incoming members and senior UN officials, added the release.Jaishankar is in New York to Chair the United Nations Security Council meetings on 14-15 December 2022.

India is holding the presidency of the United Nations Security Council for the month of December 2022.

During his visit, Jaishankar is scheduled to preside over two High-Level Ministerial signature events of India's ongoing Presidency of the UN Security Council on December 14-15. The External Affairs Ministry in a press release stated that the High-Level Ministerial Open Debate on 14 December is on the theme of "New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism" [NORMS]."

The High-Level Briefing on 15 December is on 'Global Approach to Counter Terrorism - Challenges and Way Forward.' Both these themes have been key priorities for India during its current tenure at the UN Security Council.

The primary focus of the Open Debate on Reformed Multilateralism is to encourage all member states to seriously address the need for reforms in the global governance multilateral architecture, including the long-standing reforms of the UN Security Council.

Furthermore, the high-level briefing on Counter Terrorism will seek to promote consensus amongst Council Members on the principles of a global counter-terror architecture and aim to further work upon the Delhi Declaration adopted during the Special Meeting of the Counter-Terrorism Committee held in Mumbai and New Delhi in October.

Jaishankar will also launch a "Group of Friends for Accountability for Crimes against Peacekeepers" and is expected to hold meetings with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. A special photo exhibition demonstrating India's initiative on " Year of Millets 2023" and a millets-based luncheon will also be hosted by EAM for UN Secretary-General and UNSC member states.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)