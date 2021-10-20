Majority of Americans view Trump abused his presidency: White House

-
ALSO READ
I'll likely never see eye to eye with Trump on January 6 incident: Pence
White House backs release of Trump records to January 6 committee
Donald Trump falls off Forbes 400 rich list for first time in 25 years
Facebook says former US President Donald Trump to remain banned for 2 years
Covid-19 experts in US discuss adolescence vaccination, anticoagulants
-
A majority of Americans view that former US president Donald Trump abused his presidency and attempted to subvert a peaceful transfer of power, the White House has said.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference on Tuesday that Trump's actions represented a unique and existential threat to the US democracy that Americans do not feel can be swept under the rug.
The view of the vast majority of Americans is that former president Trump abused the office of the presidency and attempted to subvert a peaceful transfer of power, something that had happened between Democratic and Republican presidencies for decades and decades throughout history, Psaki said.
As President (Joe) Biden determined and as we have provided updates to all of you as our legal team has made evaluations, the constitutional protections of executive privilege should not be used to shield information that reflects a clear and apparent effort to subvert the Constitution itself, Psaki added.
On January 6, in an unprecedented assault on democracy in America, thousands of angry supporters of ex-president Trump stormed the US Capitol and clashed with police, resulting in casualties and interrupting a constitutional process to affirm Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election.
The police, outnumbered by the maskless protesters, had a tough time in managing the mob, as hundreds of protesters breached security and entered the Capitol building, where members of the Congress were going through the process of counting and certifying the Electoral College votes
Both the House and Senate and the entire Capitol were placed under lockdown. Former vice president Mike Pence and lawmakers were evacuated to safe locations.
Trump - who lost the popular and electoral college vote - continued to dispute the results. He alleged that there was massive voters' fraud and electoral malpractice. The election officials, however, denied the allegations.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU