Malaysia reports 3,936 fresh Covid-19 infections, seven new deaths

Malaysia reported 3,936 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 4,622,981, according to the health ministry.
There is one new imported case, with 3,935 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.
Seven new deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 35,855.
The ministry reported 3,899 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,544,615. There are 42,511 active cases, with 61 being held in intensive care and 38 of those in need of assisted breathing.
The country reported 12,634 vaccine doses administered on Sunday alone and 85.9 per cent of the population have received at least one dose, 83.8 per cent are fully vaccinated and 49.5 per cent have received the first booster and 0.7 per cent have received the second booster.
