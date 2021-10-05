JUST IN
Manabe, Hasselmann and Parisi win 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics

They have been awarded for 'groundbreaking contributions to our understanding of complex physical systems'

Scientists Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi won the 2021 Nobel Prize for Physics for their "groundbreaking contributions to our understanding of complex physical systems," the award-giving body said on Tuesday.
The prestigious prize is worth 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.15 million) and is awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

First Published: Tue, October 05 2021. 15:26 IST

