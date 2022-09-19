Massive power outage in Puerto Rico following hurricane Fiona's arrival

-
ALSO READ
Hurricane threat grows as Tropical Storm Fiona aims at Puerto Rico
Tropical storm Danielle strengthens; soon to emerge as a hurricane in US
Fiona becomes a hurricane, aims at Puerto Rico, people brace for rains
Tropical storm Darby forms far off Mexico's Pacific coast as Bonnie fades
Tropical Storm Fiona, 6th named storm of season, forms in Atlantic Ocean
-
Puerto Rico has suffered a massive power outage following the arrival of the powerful hurricane Fiona, the media reported on Monday.
The Caribbean island's electricity operator Luma Energy said on Sunday that the system lost power as winds reached 140 km per hour, the BBC reported.
As Puerto Rico is a US territory, President Joe Biden has declared a state of emergency for the island, allowing authorities to provide disaster relief as forecasters have warned of as much as 2 ft of rain and catastrophic flooding due to the hurricane.
Ports have been closed and flights out of the island's main airport have been cancelled.
"These rains will producing life-threatening and catastrophic flash flooding," said the National Hurricane Center.
Puerto Rico's Governor Pedro Pierluisi said public schools and government agencies would remain closed on Monday and urged residents to seek shelter as soon as possible.
Hurricane Fiona made downfall in Puerto Rico five years after Hurricane Maria, the worst in the island's history.
Three weeks after Maria hit the island, only about 10 per cent of Puerto Ricans had electricity, with the national grid still in a fragile state.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU