Mauritius' plans to exit FATF grey list hits coronavirus roadblock

The Covid-19 pandemic may make it difficult for to wriggle out of the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) grey list by the end of this year.

The country was put on the list of jurisdictions that require increased monitoring in February. This list is often referred to as the “grey list”. Jurisdictions under increased monitoring are actively working with the to address strategic deficiencies in their regimes to counter money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing.

While aims to fulfill all the requirements ahead of schedule in the next few months, the assessment of its progress report by may get hampered due to the pandemic, impacting investments routed through the country, said people familiar with the matter.

Globally, the FATF grey list could create a negative perception towards Mauritius, especially among large investors such as pension, endowment, and sovereign wealth funds, said experts. India's apex bank recently rejected a few applications for NBFC licenses as the investment was routed through



The FATF had identified the areas in which Mauritius has to demonstrate an increase in the level of effectiveness of its AML/CFT system. Mauritius has obtained technical assistance from the EU funded AML/CFT Global Facility and the German government through the German Development Agency, the GIZ, to support the implementation of the FATF Action Plan.





Mauritius meets 53 out of the 58 recommended actions of the FATF at present, including the big six recommendations, and there is an agreed timeline to cure the identified shortcomings.

Mauritius had initially hoped to meet the remaining action plans by the end of the year. It subsequently decided to accelerate the process setting itself a deadline of August 2020, a year ahead of schedule.

"Mauritius is committed to implement the action plan one year ahead of the schedule agreed with the FATF. Various technical committees have been set up to address each of the five shortcomings with strict outcomes and time frame," said a person familiar with matter. "Mauritius has submitted a report to the FATF to address the five issues raised. The evaluation of the report has been postponed, due to the Covid-19 pandemic."

"The Mauritius government is fully committed to exit the FATF and the EU lists. Mauritius is largely compliant with 35 out of the 40 Recommendations of FATF. We hope that Mauritius steers clear of the twilight zone soon," said Neha Malviya, director, Wilson Financial Services.

Last month, the European Commission, the executive branch of the European Union, included Mauritius in its revised list of high-risk countries with strategic deficiencies in their anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing frameworks.

"The Mauritian Authorities delivered on their commitment and a first progress report was sent to the FATF on the agreed date. Regrettably, the FATF process has been halted due to the Covid-19 situation and the progress report could not be assessed," a May 9 communiqué by the Ministry of Financial Services and Good Governance observed.