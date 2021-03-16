Microsoft rolls out recovery fix after thousands face access issues

(Reuters) - Corp said on Monday it was rolling out a fix worldwide to enable its services to recover after an update caused access issues for thousands of users, including those on workplace messaging app Teams.

The company expects the issues to ease within 60 minutes, it said in a tweet https://bit.ly/3treJGa.

More than 26,000 people had reported issues with Teams, while over 3,000 users posted about problems with Office 365, outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed.

The issues could be affecting users worldwide and were also impacting other services, such as the Exchange Online email hosting platform, the company said.

More than 2,300 people also reported problems with Microsoft's Azure cloud computing services, Downdetector showed.

Downdetector only tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage might be affecting a larger number of users.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Sriraj Kalluvila)

