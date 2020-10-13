Microsoft launches Surface Pro X for commercial customers in India

-
Microsoft on Tuesday announced that its thinnest and most connected 2-in-1 device Surface Pro X is now available for commercial customers in India.
The new Surface Pro X 16GB/256GB LTE (platinum and black) will cost Rs 1,49,999 while the Surface Pro X 16GB/512GB LTE (platinum and black) will be available for Rs 1,78,999.
According to the company, the latest updates to Surface Pro X offer a new configuration that includes Microsoft's next-generation custom processor and a new Platinum finish, along with new app experiences, resulting in longer battery life and increased performance across all Surface Pro X devices.
"We now bring new updates to Surface Pro X, including new app experiences, enhanced performance and a new platinum finish, delivering a new experience to those who need to be connected, productive, and creative at any time," said Rajiv Sodhi, Chief Operating Officer, Microsoft India, said in a statement.
Microsoft refreshed its top-end Surface Pro X SKUs by adding the new Microsoft SQ 2 processor -- the fastest processor in its class.
Surface Pro X comes with web-first experiences like Microsoft 365, Microsoft Edge, Netflix, Spotify and more, while supporting thousands of the existing Windows apps like Google Chrome, Firefox, and Whatsapp.
The company said it will introduce three new colours for the signature keyboard: platinum, ice blue and poppy red, all with the same built-in storage and wireless charging for the Surface Slim Pen.
In the device, Microsoft Edge and Microsoft Teams have also been made faster while using less battery with new versions optimized for Windows on ARM, with plans to expand support for running x64 apps.
For developers, Visual Studio code has also been updated and optimized for Windows on ARM.
"This results in overall faster performance and longer battery life, with Surface Pro X now getting up to 15 hours of battery life across both configurations," the company said.
