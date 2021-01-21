Morgan Stanley Infrastructure invests Rs 180 crore in LEAP India

-
ALSO READ
Ashoka Buildcon surges 8% after Co emerges lowest bidder for NHAI projects
Ashoka Buildcon shares gain 6% on healthy September quarter numbers
India's 11th city gas bidding round to be launched soon, says Pradhan
Ashoka Buildcon jumps 15%, hits over 9-month high on strong growth outlook
This highway developer's Q1 nos beat estimates; analysts bullish on the stk
-
Morgan Stanley India Infrastructure on Thursday said it has invested Rs 180 crore to acquire stake in LEAP India.
Founded in 2013, LEAP India is an asset pooling company dedicated to providing dependable and cost-effective solutions to supply chains across India, according to a statement.
The company has an asset pool of approx 4 million units, including pallets, foldable large containers (FLC), crates and utility boxes, it said.
LEAP now aims to achieve a total asset pool of 6 million and provide technologically advanced products to the market, its founder promoter and managing director Sunu Mathew said.
Its business is linked to India's consumption story and primarily caters to fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), consumer durables, beverages, e-commerce, retail, auto and auto-component manufacturing sectors, Morgan Stanely said in the statement.
The timber pallets and plastic utility boxes are used by companies in FMCG and beverages sectors, it said, adding auto companies use FLCs and crates.
LEAP, which provides these assets on lease and helps in integrating the supply chain across suppliers, manufacturers, 3PL service providers and retailers, has a large footprint in India catering to over 600 customers and more than 7,000 touch-points from a pan-India network of 18 warehouses.
"LEAP has been able to navigate the COVID-19 situation successfully and has emerged stronger with an increased market share.
"In terms of market opportunity, India is hugely under-penetrated in terms of palletisation. With our investment, we expect that LEAP will further consolidate its market-leading position," Shyamsundar Gurumoorthy, MD and Co-Head of Morgan Stanley India Infrastructure, said.
Morgan Stanley India Infrastructure has also invested in Unison Enviro, a city gas distribution company, in partnership with Ashoka Buildcon and in Healthmap Diagnostics.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU