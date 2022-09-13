MoS Muraleedharan reaches Nairobi to attend swearing-in of Kenyan prez

-
Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Tuesday reached Nairobi to attend in the swearing-in ceremony of Kenyan President Dr William Ruto.
He will also be handing over a letter of greetings and a congratulatory message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kenyan President Ruto.
"Happy to arrive at Nairobi, Kenya to attend the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect H.E Dr William Ruto. Will hand over a letter of greetings & congratulatory message from PM Shri @narendramodi to the President. Look forward to my interactions with the Indian community, as well," tweeted Muraleedharan.
Notably, Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga visited India in February this year and met PM Modi. The two leaders share friendly personal relations going back decades. PM Modi expressed his happiness at being able to meet Odinga after almost three and half years.
He recollected his multiple interactions with Odinga since 2008 in both India and Kenya, as well as the latter's support of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit in 2009 and 2012.
Kenya has a significant minority of Indians and Persons of Indian Origin living there who are descendants of labourers brought in by the British to construct the Uganda Railway.
Kenya and India are members of international fora like United Nations, Non-Aligned Movement, Commonwealth of Nations, G-77 and G-15 and the Indian Ocean Rim Association for Regional Cooperation and often cooperate with each other on these fora. India and Kenya are maritime neighbours with robust and multi-faceted partnerships, marked by regular high-level visits, increasing trade and investment and extensive people-to-people contacts.
According to the Kenya Investment Authority (KenInvest), India is the second largest investor in Kenya. Apart from trade and political relations Cultural ties, development and people to contact India shares good relations with Kenya.
