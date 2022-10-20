JUST IN
Musk says overpaying for Twitter but it has 'incredible potential'
Tesla doubles net income to $3.3 bn in Q3, automotive sales up 55%
Netflix reverses subscriber loss with big hits, adds 2.4 mn from July-Sep
SpaceX could spin off Starlink as public company by 2025: Report
Zoom to Moderna: The extraordinary rise and fall of Covid billionaires
Lafarge pleads guilty to supporting Islamic State, will pay US $778 mn
Apple launches its redesigned iPads and lower-cost set-top TV box
Microsoft lays off nearly 1,000 employees across multiple divisions: Report
Meta agrees to sell Giphy, ending battle with UK regulators
SpaceX withdrew request for Pentagon to fund Starlink in Ukraine: Musk
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies
Asia stocks slide as investors lose risk appetite, bond yields rise
Sinking in polls, Japanese leader renews unorthodox inflation bet
Business Standard

Musk says overpaying for Twitter but it has 'incredible potential'

Admitting that he is "obviously" overpaying to acquire Twitter, Elon Musk has said that the micro-blogging platform has great potential in the long term.

Topics
Elon Musk | Twitter | Companies

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Admitting that he is "obviously" overpaying to acquire Twitter, Elon Musk has said that the micro-blogging platform has great potential in the long term.

In an earnings call after posting strong Tesla quarterly results, Musk said late on Wednesday that Twitter has "incredible potential".

"The long-term potential for Twitter, in my view, is an order of magnitude greater than its current value," he told analysts.

"I am excited about the Twitter situation because obviously, I know that part incredibly well. And I think it's massive and has sort of languished for a long time but has incredible potential," the world's richest man noted.

"Although obviously, myself and the other investors are obviously overpaying for it with Twitter right now," Musk added.

Musk is paying $44 billion for Twitter if the deal goes through after dramatic twists and turns which has resulted in Musk and Twitter reaching the court.

A trial in the Delaware Court of Chancery in the US has now been postponed till October 28.

Musk is likely to sell a portion of his shares in Tesla to help finance the close of that $44 billion take private deal, reports CNBC.

The Tesla CEO is being investigated by federal authorities over his $44 billion takeover deal of Twitter, the micro-blogging platform revealed in a court filing last week.

In response to Twitter's filing, Musk's attorney Alex Spiro was quoted as saying that it is a move to "distract from Twitter's own legal problems".

--IANS

na/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Elon Musk

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 09:38 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.