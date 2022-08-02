Musk's father not proud of him, says Elon unhappy with his career progess

-
ALSO READ
Elon Musk's net worth hits 11-month low, drops below $200 billion
Tesla CEO Elon Musk may build his own airport outside of Austin: Report
Elon Musk ends Twitter hiatus, shares photo of himself and sons with Pope
Global recession can stay for up to 18 months, says Tesla CEO Elon Musk
After Musk, co-founder Dorsey also slams Twitter board amid takeover push
-
Errol Musk, father of tech billionaire Elon Musk, said that he is not proud of his son, saying that Elon is unhappy with his own career progress.
During an interview with the Australian radio The Kyle and Jackie O Show, 76-year-old was asked if he was proud of Elon's accomplishments, reports The Guardian.
"No. You know, we are a family that have been doing a lot of things for a long time, it is not as if we suddenly started doing something," Errol replied.
The interview did not just provide the elder Musk a chance to punch down on his child. In addition to discussing Elon, Errol's interview also touched upon recent news that he fathered two children with his stepdaughter, Jana Bezuidenhout.
Errol, 42 years older than Bezuidenhout, became her stepfather when she was four years old. He called his relationship with her "completely normal".
Those remarks echoed other earlier ones in which he claimed: "The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce."
"I can't see any reason not to," he added.
Recently, a report said that Errol welcomed a daughter with 35-year-old Bezuidenhout three years ago.
It emerged in 2018 that Errol had baby Elliot Rush, nicknamed Rushi and now five, with Bezuidenhout, who is 41 years his junior and he had raised since she was four.
The Tesla CEO was reported to have gone "berserk" when he found out his South African engineer dad had a child with Bezuidenhout, who lived with him while growing up.
Errol was married to Bezuidenhout's mother, Heide for 18 years and had two children together.
--IANS
vc/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU