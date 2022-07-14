Mustafizur Rahman appointed as Bangladesh's next High Commissioner to India

-
The Bangladesh Government has appointed Mustafizur Rahman as the next High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India.
Mustafizur Rahman is currently serving as Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations Offices in Geneva and the Ambassador to Switzerland.
"The Government has decided to appoint Mr. Md. Mustafizur Rahman, the serving Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations Offices in Geneva and the Ambassador to Switzerland, as the next High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India. He will be replacing Mr. Muhammad Imran in this capacity," Bangladesh Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Ambassador Rahman is a career foreign service officer belonging to the 11th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Foreign Affairs cadre.
In his diplomatic career, he has served in various capacities in Bangladesh Missions in Paris, New York, Geneva and Kolkata. He has also served as the Bangladesh High Commissioner to Singapore. At the headquarters, he occupied various positions primarily in the United Nations Wing.
Rahman is a medical graduate from Sir Salimullah Medical College, Dhaka. He also obtained a Masters in Public International Law from University of London, UK and a Post-Graduate Diploma from the International Institute of Public Administration (IIAP), France.
Meanwhile, the Bangladesh government has appointed Bangladesh's current High Commissioner to India Muhammad Imran as the next ambassador to the US.
"The Government has decided to appoint H.E. Mr. Muhammad Imran, currently serving as the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India, as the new Ambassador of Bangladesh to the United States of America," the Bangladesh foreign ministry said in a statement.
Ambassador-designate to the US Imran is a career foreign service officer belonging to the 1986 batch of the Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Foreign Affairs cadre.
Imran has served as the Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Kolkata and Ambassador of Bangladesh to the United Arab Emirates and Uzbekistan.
