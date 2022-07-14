US Judge rejects Amber Heard's request for new trial with Johnny Depp

-
ALSO READ
Johnny Depp grabs a pint and fish and chips to celebrate trial victory
Johnny Depp wins libel case against Amber Heard, gets $15 mn in damages
Johnny Depp spent nearly Rs 48 lakh on Indian feast to celebrate trial win
Uber recorded 998 sexual assault incidents in US in 2020, says report
8 out of 10 workplace sexual harassment victims face retaliation: Report
-
A Virginia judge has rejected Amber Heard's request for a new trial in her legal battle with her ex-husband Johnny Depp and denied her claims that a juror snafu prejudiced the outcome of the case.
"Defendant does not allege Juror Fifteen's inclusion on the jury prejudiced her in any way," wrote Judge Penny Azcarte unequivocally Wednesday, rejecting the Aquaman star's move to get the more than $10 million verdict for her ex-husband tossed and a new trial ordered, Deadline reported.
Heard's lawyers had asked Judge Penney Azcarate to set aside the verdict awarding $10 million to Depp and declare a mistrial, but the judge denied the request.
"The juror was vetted, sat for the entire jury, deliberated, and reached a verdict," the Fairfax County judge who oversaw the bitter six-week trial between the former Rum Diary co-stars. "The only evidence before this Court is that this juror and all jurors followed their oaths, the Court's instructions, and orders. This Court is bound by the competent decision of the jury," Deadline reported.
The new filing comes just a week after Heard's legal team asked a judge to toss out the USD 10.35 million judgment made in favor of Johnny Depp, arguing that it wasn't supported by the evidence.
Following the six-week trial in Fairfax County, Virginia, a seven-person jury reached a verdict on June 1, deciding that Depp, proved that Heard defamed him in the 2018 op-ed, in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." Depp has maintained that he never assaulted Heard and claimed she physically harmed him.
The jury awarded Depp USD 15 million in damages but Heard will only have to pay USD 10.35 million due to a Virginia law limiting punitive damages (the judge reduced the amount). In her countersuit, Heard won one of the three defamation counts and was awarded USD 2 million in damages, as per People magazine.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU