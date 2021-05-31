Myanmar: 840 people killed so far as military crackdown continues

-
ALSO READ
Funeral and more protests follow deadly shootings in Myanmar
Thousands take to streets as Myanmar coup protests grow; Internet restored
Deadly violence resumes in Myanmar after peaceful protests
Thousands flee Myanmar airstrikes, complicating crisis
Myanmar forces kill 7 demonstrators as crackdown on protesters continues
-
As the military crackdown on anti-coup protesters in Myanmar continues, as many as 840 people have been killed so far, including three people on Sunday, according to the Assistance Association of Political Prisoners (AAPP).
"As of 30 May, 840 people are now confirmed killed by this junta coup," said AAPP, adding that a total of 4,409 people are currently under detention.
"On Sunday, in Mandalay region, Moe Myint Aung was shot in the stomach by a bullet and died when the junta raided the Yonetan Ward and Hman Cho Ward to arrest six youths and opened fire to the door to enter the house of Moe Myint Aung," said AAPP.
People in Myanmar are also facing a shortage of cash and rising prices of goods and services as they are withdrawing their savings from banks out of concern for the future.
In the country's largest city Yangon, people are forming long lines outside banks every day before dawn, to get cash. The shortage of cash has also made it difficult for the military to pay soldiers on time, driving some of them into looting, Kyodo News reported.
On February 1, the Myanmar military overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency. The coup triggered mass protests and was met by deadly violence.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU