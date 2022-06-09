N Korea holds key party meeting amid reports of possible nuclear test

-
A key meeting of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party opened earlier this week with leader Kim Jong-un in attendance to discuss state policies, as speculation is rampant that Pyongyang may soon carry out a nuclear test, state media reported on THursday.
On Wednesday, Kim presided over the fifth enlarged plenary meeting of the party's eighth Central Committee, the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
The KCNA however, did not provide details, including agenda items and when the session is scheduled to end, reports Yonhap News Agency.
The agency reported earlier that the meeting would be held to make an interim review of state policies for 2022 and to decide on a "series of important issues".
The fourth plenary session took place late last year.
The meeting this time, in particular, has drawn keen attention from the outside world as it comes amid signs that the North's seventh nuclear test is imminent.
South Korean and US officials said the North appeared to have completed related preparations.
The North may issue a new message justifying its nuclear development through the party meeting, observers here say.
In advance of a nuclear test in 2017, the North held a presidium session of the political bureau and adopted an agenda on carrying out the hydrogen bomb test
A plenary session of the Central Committee usually takes place at least once a year to decide its key policy line, organisation reshuffles and other major issues.
