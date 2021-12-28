N Korea's Kim Jong-un convenes party meeting to decide strategic policies

-
ALSO READ
North Korea calls for 'glorification' of leader Kim Jong-un's era
S Korea cautious over change in political status of Kim Jong-un's sister
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un makes public appearance after over a month
North Korea holds key meeting as Kim Jong-Un marks 10 years in power
Seoul urges N Korea to start new year by opening door for dialogue
-
North Korea has kicked off a key meeting of the ruling Workers' Party to decide on "strategic and tactical policies", the country's state media said on Tuesday, amid expectations the session could unveil Pyongyang's major policy directions for the new year.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presided over the 4th Plenary Meeting of the Workers' Party's 8th Central Committee held on Monday, according to Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
"The plenary meeting is to review the implementation of main Party and state policies for the year 2021 and discuss and decide on the strategic and tactical policies," Yonhap News Agency quoted the KCNA as saying.
The North's previous plenary meetings were held for one to four days.
The KCNA did not provide details on the plenary's agenda items, but the economy is also expected to be high on the list as the North is struggling from crippling sanctions and protracted pandemic-driven border closures
The political gathering opened as Seoul, along with Washington, has been seeking to resume nuclear diplomacy with Pyongyang that appears to have grown more insular amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
The North has remained unresponsive to US overtures for talks after the countries' no-deal Hanoi summit in 2019, demanding Washington first retract what it calls "double standards" and "hostile policy" against its regime.
Experts have said this week's gathering could come in place of the North Korean leader's annual New Year's Day address.
Kim has skipped such speeches in the past two years, opting instead to unveil key messages via major party sessions around the turn of the calendar.
Eyes are also on how the North will mark the 10th anniversary of Kim's rise to power, which falls this Thursday on the occasion of the party event.
Kim officially took the helm of the North on December 30, 2011, with the "supreme commandership of the Korean People's Army," 13 days after his father and former leader Kim Jong-il died.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU