North Korean leader Kim Jong-un makes public appearance after over a month

-
ALSO READ
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gets new second-in-command: Report
North Korea's Kim Jong Un vows to be ready for confrontation with US
Global intrigue: What Kim Jong's $12,000 Swiss watch says about his health
North, South Korea agree to restore severed communication links
US special envoy hopes North Korea responds positively on talks offer
-
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made his first public appearance after more than a month with a visit to the northwestern city of Samjiyon, near the border with China, where a major development project is underway, Pyongyang's state media reported on Tuesday.
Located at the foot of Mount Paekdu, the highest peak on the Korean Peninsula, Samjiyon is known to be the birthplace of Kim Jong-un's late father and former leader Kim Jong-il, reports Yonhap News Agency.
Developing the city has been one of Kim's pet projects since taking office in late 2011.
In a report, Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said that Kim Jong-un "gave on-the-spot guidance to Samjiyon City to learn about the real state of the third-stage project, with the conclusion of Samjiyon City construction now in hand", adding the development will be wrapped up this year.
The North originally planned to complete the Samjiyon development in three stages by 2020 in time for the 75th anniversary of the ruling party's foundation but failed to meet the deadline amid crippling sanctions and a prolonged border closure due to Covid-19.
Kim Jong-un praised officials for their "lofty loyalty, strong will and sweat" to push forward with the project and said the four-year construction proved "the iron will of our state to achieve prosperity our own way and with our own efforts".
The mass-scale project includes "the construction of dwelling houses for thousands of families, public and production buildings, educational facilities, a water supply and drainage system, roads, an afforestation and greening and power grid system". according to the KCNA.
North Korea elevated the status of Samjiyon from a county to a city after celebrating the completion of a major construction there in 2019 and has called for transforming the area into the "wealthiest" region in the country.
The latest visit marked Kim Jong-un's first public appearance reported in state media in more than a month, after he addressed a defence exhibition on October 11.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU