N Korea's Kim Jong Un vows to boost China ties amid pandemic hardship

-
ALSO READ
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gets new second-in-command: Report
North Korea's Kim Jong Un vows to be ready for confrontation with US
North Korea accuses US of hostility for South Korean missile decision
Global intrigue: What Kim Jong's $12,000 Swiss watch says about his health
N Korean leader Kim Jong Un calls for meeting to review battered economy
-
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Thursday he'll push to further upgrade relations with China, his main ally, as he struggles to navigate his country out of a deepening crisis linked to the pandemic.
Kim made the comments in a message to Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulating him on the 100th founding anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.
The Workers' Party of Korea, by its firm unity with the Chinese Communist Party, would raise (North Korea)-China friendship to a new strategic point as required by the times and as desired by the peoples of the two countries, Kim was quoted as saying.
In an apparent reference to the United States, Kim said that hostile forces' vicious slander and all-round pressure upon the Chinese Communist Party are no more than a last-ditch attempt and they can never check the ongoing advance of the Chinese people, according to KCNA.
Kim's message came a day after he told a powerful Politburo meeting that a crucial lapse in the anti-virus campaign has caused a great crisis.
He did not elaborate, but there was speculation that Kim may have aimed to raise a call for international assistance, including vaccine shipments.
North Korea maintains some of the world's toughest anti-virus measures, including 1 years of border shutdowns, despite its much questionable claim to be coronavirus free.
Such draconian steps have devastated its already struggling economy, and Kim has said before his country faces the worst-ever situation. It's unclear when North Korea would reopen its borders with China, and so far, there are no reports that it has received any vaccines.
More than 90 per cent of North Korea's trade goes through China, which has long been suspected of refusing to fully implement UN sanctions against North Korea because of its nuclear weapons programs. Experts say China worries about a collapse and chaos in North Korea because it doesn't want refugees flooding over the long border and a pro-US, unified Korea on its doorstep.
On Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin held out the possibility of sending assistance to North Korea.
China and the DPRK have a long tradition of helping each other when they encounter difficulties, Wang said, referring to the North by the initials of its official name. If necessary, China will actively consider providing assistance to the DPRK.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU