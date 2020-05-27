Moon, Mars Mission: Here's how you can participate in 8-month Nasa program

People across the globe are already in social isolation on account of the novel coronavirus that has wreaked havoc. Why not get paid to do it? is in search for healthy US citizens for an eight-month study on social isolation in preparation for its missions to Mars and the moon.

Who can apply for Nasa's 8-month isolation

Not everyone can apply for the programme. has laid down some criteria for eligibility. They are as follows:

Age eligibility: is looking for healthy individuals between the ages of 30 and 55.

Language: Candidates must be fluent in both English and Russian

Educational qualification: Candidates must have a M.S., PhD., M.D. or have completed military officer training. NASA will consider other participants with a bachelor's degree and other qualifications such as military or professional experience.

Why is the research being carried out?

The space agency is preparing for its next spaceflight simulation study. The research is being done to study the effects of isolation and confinement as participants work to complete simulated space missions.

Results from ground-based missions like this help NASA prepare for the real-life challenges of space exploration and provide important scientific data to solve some of these problems and to develop countermeasures.

This study builds on a four-month study conducted in 2019. The SIRIUS-19 analog mission had six participants -- two US citizens and four Russians -- isolated in a metal habitat that acted as their spacecraft, lunar lander and home.

Where will the participants be isolated and what will be required from them?

Participants will be staying in a lab located in Moscow, and they will experience environmental aspects similar to those astronauts are expected to experience on future missions to Mars that will have crew members from different nations.

A small crew will live together in isolation for eight months conducting scientific research, using virtual reality and performing robotic operations among a number of other tasks during the lunar mission.

Will the participants be paid?

Participants will be compensated, and there are varying levels of pay depending on whether you're associated with Nasa.