Nasdaq, S&P 500 hit record high as investors bet on US June jobs

-
ALSO READ
Explained: Why is India losing sleep over record high vegetable oil prices?
Apple, Google, other tech giants join call for funding US chip production
Govt puts on hold proposal to cut import duty on edible oils: Report
Govt says edible oil prices softening; nearly 20% decline in some cases
Joe Biden tells execs US needs to invest, lead in computer chips
-
Blue chip and key technology stocks on Wall Street hit record highs on Monday as investors bet on outsized US jobs gains for June even as falling oil prices dragged down the broader stock market.
The S & P 500 index, which groups the top 500 stocks on the New York Stock Exchange, raced to an all-time high of 4,292 before closing at 4,290, up 0.2 percent on the day.
The Nasdaq Composite index, which includes high-flying tech stocks such as Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Netflix and Google, hit an all-time high of 14,505, before settling at 14,500, up almost 1.0 percent.
However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest US equity barometer on the New York Stock Exchange, fell on the day and finished down 0.4 percent at 34,283.
The S & P500 and Nasdaq jumped as investors bet that the US non-farm payrolls report for June, due on Friday, are expected to show a gain of 690,000 jobs versus May's 559,000.
The Dow fell as oil prices had their first meaningful drop in a week on uncertainty over output hikes that producer group OPEC+ could agree to at its monthly meeting on Thursday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU