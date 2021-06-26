38% Australians who lost jobs during pandemic were younger than 25: Study

-
ALSO READ
Australia vs India 3rd Test toss result, playing 11, streaming details
Australia vs India 4th Test toss result, playing 11, live streaming details
Check Australia vs India 3rd Test playing 11 and head to head details here
Check Australia vs India 4th Test playing 11 and head to head details here
United States unemployment claims fall to 406,000, a new pandemic low
-
More than one-third or 38 per cent of Australians who lost their jobs during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic were younger than 25, a government study has found.
The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) on Friday published a report on the psychological distress experienced by young Australians in the early stages of the pandemic, reports Xinhua news agency.
It revealed that 38 per cent of the 592,000 Australians who lost employment in April 2020 amid a nationwide lockdown were aged 15-24 and that the proportion of people aged 18-24 experiencing severe psychological distress increased from 14 per cent in 2017 to 22 per cent.
The proportion of Australians aged 15-24 who were not in education, employment or training rose from 8.7 per cent in May 2019 to 12 per cent in May 2020.
"Adolescence and young adulthood is a critical period in a person's life. Young people often experience rapid physical, social and emotional changes in a time where they are transitioning from dependence to independence," AIHW spokesperson Sally Mills said in a statement.
"This is a time when young people are finishing school, pursuing further training and education, entering the workforce, moving out of the family home, and forming relationships.
"Ongoing monitoring is needed to fully understand the longer-term impact of the pandemic," Mills added.
Despite the significant increase in unemployment and distress, the report found young Australians were faring well in some areas, with 59 per cent of people aged 15-19 saying they were happy or very happy with their lives in April 2020.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU