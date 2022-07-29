Nasdaq, S&P 500 open higher on positive forecasts from Apple, Amazon

The and the opened higher on Friday as positive forecasts from Apple and Amazon indicated resilience in mega-cap companies to survive an economic downturn, with hopes of a less aggressive monetary policy boosting sentiment.

The opened higher by 14.90 points, or 0.37%, at 4,087.33, while the Composite gained 77.10 points, or 0.63%, to 12,239.69 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 14.01 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 32,515.62.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)