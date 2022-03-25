NATO approves deployment of four new battle groups in eastern parts

-
ALSO READ
Amid Russia-Ukraine war, NATO to send more troops to eastern Europe
NATO chief Stoltenberg stresses diplomatic efforts to solve Ukraine crisis
UK Defence minister meets NATO General Secretary to discuss Ukraine
Russia might use chemical weapons in 'false flag' attack in Ukraine: NATO
Neutral Finland, Sweden warm to idea of NATO membership
-
The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) has approved the deployment of four new battle groups in the eastern part of the alliance, including Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia, declared Jens Stoltenberg, NATO's Secretary General during a press briefing.
The four new battle groups deployed along eastern part of the NATO alliance were approved on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.
In total, there will now be eight NATO battle groups deployed along the eastern flank of the alliance, from the Baltic Sea to the Black Sea.
The organisation's heads of states were called for an extraordinary meeting to discuss further support for Ukraine, in the context of the Russia-Ukraine conflict that started in February.
Meanwhile, Stoltenberg said the alliance's top military commander has activated NATO's chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense elements and allies are deploying additional chemical and biological and nuclear defenses.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU