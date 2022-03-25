NATO approves deployment of four new battle groups in eastern parts

The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) has approved the deployment of four new battle groups in the eastern part of the alliance, including Bulgaria, Hungary, and Slovakia, declared Jens Stoltenberg, NATO's Secretary General during a press briefing.

The four new battle groups deployed along eastern part of the alliance were approved on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

In total, there will now be eight battle groups deployed along the eastern flank of the alliance, from the Baltic Sea to the Black Sea.

The organisation's heads of states were called for an extraordinary meeting to discuss further support for Ukraine, in the context of the Russia-Ukraine conflict that started in February.

Meanwhile, Stoltenberg said the alliance's top military commander has activated NATO's chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense elements and allies are deploying additional chemical and biological and nuclear defenses.

--IANS

int/khz/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)