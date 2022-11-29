JUST IN
Arizona county refuses to certify election despite lack of evidence
Maldives, Australia deny participating in China-led Indian Ocean Forum meet
Equatorial Guinea's president Obiang can extend rule to half a century
PM Deuba's Nepali Congress emerges single largest party in Nepal polls
Malaysian PM to use targeted subsidies to address high cost of living
Blatant lies: Pakistan Army rejects claims on Gen Bajwa, family's assets
Kim Jong Un's daughter called 'most beloved' child in 2nd appearance
Biden administration eases Venezuela sanctions as opposition talks resume
PTI to resign from all Pakistan Assemblies, announces Imran Khan
Pak's ex-PM Imran Khan alleges '3 criminals' waiting to target him again
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics
New subvariants account for over half of new Covid-19 cases in US
Business Standard

NATO ministers meet to drum up more aid, arms for Ukraine against Russia

Ukraine's grid has been battered countrywide since early Oct by targeted strikes, in what US officials call a Russian campaign to weaponise the coming winter cold

Topics
Russia Ukraine Conflict | NATO | Antony Blinken

AP  |  Bucharest 

Ukrainian service members install a national flag on Snake (Zmiinyi) Island, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Odesa region (Photo via Reuters)
Ukrainian service members install a national flag on Snake (Zmiinyi) Island, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Odesa region (Photo via Reuters)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his NATO counterparts are gathering in Romania on Tuesday to drum up urgently needed support for Ukraine, including deliveries of electrical components for the war-torn country's devastated power transmission network.

Ukraine's grid has been battered countrywide since early October by targeted Russian strikes, in what U.S. officials call a Russian campaign to weaponise the coming winter cold.

Ahead of the meeting, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to use winter as a weapon of war against Ukraine and that NATO's allies and Ukraine need to be prepared for more attacks.

The meeting in the capital Bucharest is likely to see NATO make fresh pledges of nonlethal support to Ukraine: fuel, generators, medical supplies, winter equipment and drone-jamming devices. Blinken will announce substantial U.S. aid for Ukraine's energy grid, U.S. officials said

Individual allies are also likely to announce fresh supplies of military equipment for Ukraine chiefly the air defense systems that Kyiv so desperately seeks to protect its skies but NATO, as an organization, will not, to avoid being dragged into a wider war with nuclear-armed Russia.

The ministers, along with their Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, will also look further afield.

Over the longer term we will help Ukraine transition from Soviet-era equipment to modern NATO standards, doctrine and training, Stoltenberg said on Friday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 14:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.