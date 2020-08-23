Nepal reports 818 new coronavirus cases, takes tally to 31,935: Govt

on Sunday recorded 818 new cases, taking the country's COVID-19 tally to 31,935, the health ministry said.

Health Ministry spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam said three more people have died due to in the last 24 hours. Now the death toll stands at 149.

Of the 818 new cases, Kathmandu valley alone accounted for 166 of them, Gautam said.

"Two-eighty-one people, who had earlier tested positive for the virus, have been discharged after recovery from various health facilities across the country," Gautam said.

The total number of recovered cases is 18,631, which is 58 per cent of total cases.

Gautam said so far 6,00,444 PCR tests have been conducted in the country, including 8,026 in the last 24 hours.

There are 13,155 active cases in the country.

