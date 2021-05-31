Nestle, under fire over unhealthy products, working on new strategy

-
ALSO READ
FMCG industry grows 7.3% in Oct-Dec, rural sales up 14.2%: Nielsen
FMCG firms assure uninterrupted supply amid Covid-19 restrictions
Bajaj Consumer posts over two-fold jump in Q4 profit at Rs 55 cr
New CEO at Godrej Consumer Products drives a sharp rerating for the stock
Colgate-Palmolive India Q3 net profit rises 25 pc to Rs 248.36 cr
-
ZURICH (Reuters) - Nestle said on Monday it was working on updating its nutrition and health strategy after the Financial Times reported an internal document at the food giant described a large portion of its food and drinks as unhealthy.
The newspaper said it had seen an internal presentation circulated among top executives early this year stating that more than 60% of Nestle's mainstream food and drinks portfolio could not be considered healthy under a "recognised definition of health".
The paper said this assessment applied to about half of Nestle's overall portfolio because categories like medical nutrition, pet food, coffee and infant formula were excluded from the analysis.
Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Jon Cox said that including these categories would significantly reduce the proportion of products potentially considered unhealthy.
"Given the group's confectionery, ice cream, and pizza businesses, the real figure for the group based on 2021 estimates would be 28%, which is hardly a surprise," he said in a note. He said the report could point to changes in the product portfolio, notably an exit from mainstream confectionary.
Nestle said in a statement it was working on a "company-wide project" to update its nutrition and health strategy and was looking at its entire portfolio to make sure its products helped meet people's nutritional needs.
It said it had reduced sugars and sodium in its products by about 14-15% in the past seven years and would continue to make its products healthier.
Nestle shares were 0.2% higher at 0951 GMT, broadly in line with the European food sector.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Mark Potter)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU