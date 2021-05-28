California to offer $116 million in coronavirus vaccine prize money

-
ALSO READ
Once a model, California now struggles to tame coronavirus outbreak
Two Asian American women stabbed in San Francisco Mid Market area
The stampede from Silicon Valley
With rise in Covid-19 cases, India likely to reduce vaccines export: Gavi
Disneyland, other California theme parks, stadiums could reopen April 1
-
Californians will be eligible for USD 116.5 million in prize money for getting coronavirus shots, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday, a windfall aimed at getting millions more vaccinated before the nation's most populous state fully reopens next month.
The state estimates about 12 million Californians 12 and older have not been vaccinated. About 63 per cent of the 34 million eligible have gotten shots, though the pace has slowed markedly in recent weeks as infection rates have plummeted to record lows.
California isn't the first state to offer vaccine prizes, though its pot of money is the largest, and so is the most valuable single prize: USD 1.5 million. The state's reopening is pegged for June 15, and on that day a drawing will be held to award 10 vaccinated people the top prize.
Another 30 people will win USD 50,000 each, with those drawings starting June 4. Anyone 12 and older who has received at least one shot will be eligible. And the next 2 million people who get vaccinated will get USD 50 gift cards.
Ohio this week announced the first $1 million winner of its Vax-a-Million contest, as well as the first child to win a full college scholarship. Colorado and Oregon also offered USD 1 million prizes.
New York is raffling 50 full scholarships to children 12 to 17 to public universities and colleges in the state, selecting 10 winners each of the next five Wednesdays.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU