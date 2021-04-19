Bajaj Consumer posts over two-fold jump in Q4 profit at Rs 55 cr

-
FMCG firm Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd on Monday reported over two-fold growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 54.67 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021.
The company reported a net profit of Rs 23.29 crore for January-March period a year ago, Bajaj Consumer Care said in a regulatory filing.
Its revenue from sale of goods was higher at Rs 244.86 crore as against Rs 172 crore in the year-ago period.
Total expenses of Bajaj Consumer Care, which operates mainly in the beauty care category, were at Rs 189.17 crore as against Rs 158.69 crore, up 19.21 per cent.
Bajaj Consumer is a part of Bajaj Group of Companies.
For 2020-21, Bajaj Consumer's net profit was up 20.76 per cent at Rs 223.13 crore as against Rs 184.77 crore a year ago.
Its revenue from the sale of goods last fiscal year was at Rs 905.15 crore, up 9.61 per cent. It was Rs 825.75 crore in 2019-20.
Meanwhile, in a separate filing the company said its board in a meeting held on Monday recommended a final dividend of 400 per cent, which is Rs 4 per share of face value of Re 1 each, for 2020-21.
Shares of Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd settled at Rs 311.20 apiece, up 1.90 per cent from the previous close.
