New China norms on anti-monopoly behaviour targeting its tech platforms

-
ALSO READ
Alibaba CEO says China's draft anti-monopoly rules 'timely and necessary'
India must stick to flexible inflation targeting, says Viral Acharya
Brexit talks go into another week as EU, UK push to salvage trade deal
China launches probe into Jack Ma's Alibaba over monopoly allegations
Advertisers or people? Debate over who's really harmed by Google 'monopoly'
-
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's market regulator on Sunday released new guidelines on anti-monopoly behaviour targeting internet platforms.
In a notice it said it will not allow companies to use data or algorithms to abuse market dominance.
It added that practices such as "choose one from two" will be among the restricted transactions.
(Reporting by Cate Cadell; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU