JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Markets

Oil prices reach highest in a year on US growth optimism, supply restraint
Business Standard

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

Robinhood's website showed that the trading limit on GameStop's shares was set at 500, while for AMC the limit was set at 5,500 shares

Topics
Reddit | Wall Street | Stock traders

Reuters 

Wall Street
Trading restrictions on a few other stocks had been lifted on Wednesday.

(Reuters) - Online brokerage app Robinhood said on Thursday it has removed temporary trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop Corp and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, according to an update on its website.

Earlier in the day, Robinhood's website showed that the trading limit on GameStop's shares was set at 500, while for AMC the limit was set at 5,500 shares. (https://bit.ly/3cJzNmm)

 

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, February 05 2021. 09:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU