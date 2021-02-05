Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

-
(Reuters) - Online brokerage app Robinhood said on Thursday it has removed temporary trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop Corp and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, according to an update on its website.
Earlier in the day, Robinhood's website showed that the trading limit on GameStop's shares was set at 500, while for AMC the limit was set at 5,500 shares. (https://bit.ly/3cJzNmm)
(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
