New 'inclusive' Afghanistan government to be announced soon: Taliban

The Taliban on Sunday said that the new Afghanistan government is expected to be announced soon and it will be "an inclusive government."
"Now we live in a completely independent Afghanistan. The new government will be announced very soon," said Anaamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban's cultural commission, reported Tolo News.
Although Samangani did not give details about the structure and features of the future government, he said "it will be an inclusive government and all the people will see themselves in it."
Samangani's remarks come amid a visit by Pakistan's ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, who arrived in Kabul on Saturday with a delegation of senior Pakistani officials.
Pakistani media reported that Hamid arrived in Kabul at the invitation of the Taliban.
Pakistan intelligence chief Faiz Hameed has taken an "emergency" trip to Kabul to resolve an evolving internal crisis in the Taliban after reports emerged about a clash between factions in which the group co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar suffered injuries.
The Taliban, which captured Kabul on August 15, has been delaying the announcement of the government formation in Afghanistan over the past few days.
While the group has not issued a statement over it yet, reports have emerged claiming that the government formation has been delayed due to differences between the Taliban and the Haqqani network over power-sharing.
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the top Taliban leader who is set to head the new Afghan regime, was injured during the clash and is currently getting treated in Pakistan.
