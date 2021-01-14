New Renault boss Luca de Meo to cut more costs in turnaround drive

-
ALSO READ
Renault aims to drive in new models in India and focus on sales initiatives
Looking at 2020 with cautious optimism: Renault India MD Mamillapalle
Renault Samsung to cut top jobs, slash pay amid Covid-19 pandemic
Renault to hike vehicle prices by up to Rs 28,000 from next month
Tata Motors ropes in ex-Renault boss Thierry Bollore to steer JLR
-
PARIS (Reuters) - Renault's new Chief Executive Luca de Meo hiked the French carmaker's cost savings target on Thursday and further cut into the number of cars it plans to turn out as he tries to lift profitability at the loss-making company.
In his first strategy update since taking over last July, De Meo outlined plans to simplify manufacturing and rein in spending in areas like research, while cutting car production to around 3.1 million vehicles in 2025, from 4 million in 2019.
Renault also hiked its cost savings target by 500 million euros ($608 million) to 2.5 billion euros by 2023, and set goals to gradually ramp up operating margins, reaching 5% by 2023.
It has yet to publish margins for 2020, though following the COVID-19 pandemic which disrupted operations, they are likely to be lower than the 4.8% hit in 2019.
Four years after former boss-turned-fugitive Carlos Ghosn unveiled his ambitious view for Renault, based on expanding car volumes globally, De Meo is changing tack, rowing back on a drive to try to grow everywhere.
The executive, who previously ran Volkswagen's Seat brand, said he planned to focus on electric cars in particular in terms of new launches.
"This boosted efficiency will fuel our future line-up: tech-infused, electrified and competitive," De Meo said in a statement.
Renault was struggling with waning sales even before the COVID-19 crisis and has been trying to get a partnership with Japan's Nissan back on track.
(Reporting by Sarah White and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Mark Potter)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU