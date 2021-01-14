Grab raises $300 million for its fintech arm's ambitious expansion

-
ALSO READ
Uber sees slowest recovery of US ride business, deliveries more than double
Singapore watchdog fines Grab S$10,000 for 4th user data privacy violation
Delivery Hero to sell South Korean unit for $4 billion Woowa deal approval
Uber sees slowest recovery of ride biz in home US market, deliveries double
SoftBank-backed Grab Holdings to raise $200 million from PE company
-
By Anshuman Daga
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Southeast Asian ride-hailing and food delivery giant Grab has raised more than $300 million from investors led by South Korea's Hanwha Asset Management Co. Ltd for its rapidly-expanding financial services business.
Grab said this is the first external funding for the fintech business, which has chalked out ambitious plans in insurance, lending, wealth management and payments.
Grab competes with the likes of Indonesia's Gojek and many local start-ups that are attracting millions of customers as they look to disrupt established financial services companies in a region home to some 650 million people.
"We are at an inflection point in Southeast Asia, as the pandemic has accelerated the need for digital financial services that help us grow and protect our incomes," Reuben Lai, senior managing director at Grab Financial Group said in a statement.
Grab's early backers such as GGV Capital and Singapore venture capital firm K3 Ventures also participated in the fintech arm's funding. New investors included fintech investment firm Flourish Ventures, backed by EBay founder Pierre Omidyar.
"As more and more of our life, work and activites move online, tech platforms have played a big role in formalising the economy," Tilman Ehrbeck, managing partner at Flourish told Reuters.
"They have a real opportunity to bring financial services to the users who often are not reached by the traditional banking system, particularly true in Southeast Asia, which has a relatively higher mobile internet penetration," he said.
Reuters reported in September, citing sources, that Grab was negotiating with insurers including Prudential PLC, AIA Group Ltd and others to raise $300 million to $500 million for the financial services unit. [L4N2G513Z]
In December, internet platform company Sea Ltd and Grab's venture with Singtel each won Singapore's first digital full bank licences. [L1N2IK0T1]
Backed by investors including Softbank Group Corp, Grab is seeking to evolve into an everyday app offering a variety of services.
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Shri Navaratnam, Jane Wardell and Michael Perry)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU