New York Police identifies 'person of interest' in Brooklyn subway shooting

-
ALSO READ
Biden says in touch with New York officials amid hunt for Brooklyn shooter
Live news updates: CBI searches EPFO office in Nagpur over irregularities
Eric Adams sworn in as New York City mayor in a Times Square ceremony
Subway sandwich chain co-founder Peter Buck dies at 90
Gunman sets off smoke bomb, shoots 11 in rush-hour New York subway car
-
New York City police named a person of interest in the shooting Tuesday morning aboard a subway train in Brooklyn.
"This is Frank James. He is a person of interest in the shooting that took place on the N train in Brooklyn Tuesday morning. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call @NYPDTips at 1-800-577-TIPS," the police department said in a Tweet.
Meanwhile, the police department has a description of the suspect and a person of interest is being sought by police, according to New York Police Department Commissioner Keechant Sewell.
"The suspect is a dark-skinned male and was wearing a neon-orange vest and a grey-colored sweatshirt," Sewell said during a press conference on Tuesday. "We have a person of interest in this investigation."
The suspect had opened smoke grenades on the train and fired his gun 33 times, striking at least 10 people Tuesday morning, according to NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig.
Later at the scene, investigators found a Glock handgun, three extended magazines, two detonated smoke grenades, two non-detonated smoke grenades and a hatchet, Essig added.
None of the injuries to the victims appears to be life-threatening, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.
"We know this incident is of grave concern to New Yorkers," Sewell said. "We cannot lose sight of victims in this city. We will use every resource we can to bring those to justice who continue to prey on the citizens of New York."
According to Sewell, 10 people were shot and 13 others injured after a man wearing a gas mask opened fire and threw a smoke canister aboard the moving train during the morning rush hour.
"He then shot multiple passengers as the train pulled into 36th Street station in Sunset Park. 10 people were injured by the gunfire & an additional 13 were either injured as they rushed to get out of the train station or they suffered smoke inhalation," she said.
Meanwhile, New York City agencies are offering a joint USD 50,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the suspect involved in Tuesday's shooting, as per a statement from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA).
The MTA and Transport Workers Union (TWU) Local 100 both offered USD 12,500 each in reward money and the New York City Police Foundation offered USD 25,000 in reward money to bring the total reward offering to USD 50,000.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU