New Zealand boosts space technology cooperation with Germany

-
ALSO READ
India invites global defence, aerospace firms to set up manufacturing units
In pictures: SpaceX Crew-1 mission from NASA's Kennedy Space Center
HAL chief welcomes Tejas approval; says will boost India's aerospace sector
China successfully launches its first spacecraft to moon to collect samples
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin postpones New Glenn debut to Q4 2022
-
New Zealand's aerospace industry is getting a boost through cooperation with the German Aerospace Center (DLR), which is expected to improve its capability and potentially lead to joint space missions, New Zealand's Minister of Research, Science and Innovation Megan Woods said Wednesday.
According to her, 12 New Zealand organizations have been chosen to work with world-leading experts at DLR to complete feasibility studies for cooperation on propulsion, space communications and remote sensing technologies.
DLR is Germany's national research center that conducts research and development activities in the fields of aeronautics, space, energy, transport, security and digitalization.
Woods said the feasibility studies will lead to larger scale collaborations, potentially including joint New Zealand-Germany space missions.
"Our Government has helped accelerate growth including through an enabling regulatory regime for space, the Airspace Integration Trials Programme and investing in the MethaneSAT climate change space mission," the minister said.
Approximately 900,000 New Zealand dollars in funding has been allocated to the 12 space technology projects from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment's 28 million New Zealand dollars in Catalyst Fund, which is aimed at growing partnerships with international research organizations.
"The recipients of this funding range from universities and research organizations to start-up enterprises - many of which are conducting ground-breaking research for the future of our aerospace industry," Woods said.
"Germany is one of New Zealand's leading science and innovation partners and DLR houses some of the world's most advanced aerospace technology capability. This is a natural partnership to enable New Zealand to be involved in cutting edge aerospace research," said Woods.
"New Zealand has unique competitive advantages which help to enable growth in the aerospace industry, including our geographic location and innovative thinking," she said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU