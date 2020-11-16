JUST IN
In pictures: SpaceX Crew-1 mission from NASA's Kennedy Space Center

A SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying four astronauts has been successfully launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center

BS Web Team & Agencies  |  New Delhi 

NASA's first operational flight

Source: NASA

A SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying four astronauts has been successfully launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, marking the take off of NASA's first operational flight to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard a privately owned spacecraft.

NASA's Kennedy Space Center

Source: SpaceX

The Crew Dragon lifted off atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at 7.27 p.m. EST on Sunday

SpaceX's second crew

Source: NASA

SpaceX's second crew has two military officers who played college football, a former space shuttle flight controller, and the first person in decades to launch aboard three kinds of rocketships.The three Americans and one Japanese should reach the International Space Station late Monday for a five- to six-month stay, following Sunday's liftoff from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

'Safely reached orbit'

Source: SpaceX

The spacecraft carrying NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker, along with Soichi Noguchi of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency has safely reached orbit, NASA said.

Crew-1

Source: NASA

The latest launch comes 18 years after Elon Musk founded Space Exploration Technologies Corp. Crew-1 is the first crew rotation flight of a US commercial spacecraft with astronauts to the space station following the spacecraft system's official human rating certification.

Six months in space

Source: SpaceX

The four astronauts will spend six months at the space station for their research. The Crew Dragon is scheduled to dock to the space station at about 11 p.m. on Monday, NASA said.


First Published: Mon, November 16 2020. 11:45 IST

