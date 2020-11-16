In pictures: SpaceX Crew-1 mission from NASA's Kennedy Space Center

NASA's first operational flight
A SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying four astronauts has been successfully launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, marking the take off of NASA's first operational flight to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard a privately owned spacecraft.
NASA's Kennedy Space Center
The Crew Dragon lifted off atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at 7.27 p.m. EST on Sunday
SpaceX's second crew
SpaceX's second crew has two military officers who played college football, a former space shuttle flight controller, and the first person in decades to launch aboard three kinds of rocketships.The three Americans and one Japanese should reach the International Space Station late Monday for a five- to six-month stay, following Sunday's liftoff from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.
'Safely reached orbit'
Crew-1
The latest launch comes 18 years after Elon Musk founded Space Exploration Technologies Corp. Crew-1 is the first crew rotation flight of a US commercial spacecraft with astronauts to the space station following the spacecraft system's official human rating certification.
Six months in space
The four astronauts will spend six months at the space station for their research. The Crew Dragon is scheduled to dock to the space station at about 11 p.m. on Monday, NASA said.
