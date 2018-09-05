JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Nafta deal without a dispute resolution mechanism bad for Canada: Trudeau
Business Standard

Nike's Colin Kaepernick ad campaign sends 'terrible message', says Trump

'I think as far as sending a message, I think it's a terrible message and a message that shouldn't be sent,' Trump

Reuters  |  Washington 

Nike ad campaign
Former San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick appears as a face of Nike Inc advertisement marking the 30th anniversary of its "Just Do It" slogan in this image released by Nike in Beaverton, Oregon, U.S., September 4, 2018. Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Nike was sending "a terrible message" with an advertising campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick, the NFL quarterback whose decision to kneel during the national anthem sparked a national controversy.

"I think as far as sending a message, I think it's a terrible message and a message that shouldn't be sent," Trump said in an interview with the Daily Caller. "There's no reason for it."

Trump, who has frequently railed against the decision by NFL players to kneel during the anthem, acknowledged in the interview that the company had "certain freedoms to do things that other people think you shouldn't do."
First Published: Wed, September 05 2018. 07:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements