Nomura, Goldman Sachs, 3 others to lead SoftBank's mobile unit IPO: Sources

Group Corp has chosen five investment banks, including units of Holdings Inc and Goldman Sachs, as lead underwriters for the mammoth initial public offering of its mobile-phone unit, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

The other institutions are Mizuho Financial Group Inc, and the SMBC Nikko Securities Inc unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc, the source told Reuters, on condition of anonymity as the deal is not public.

Media representatives for and the financial institutions declined to comment.

Bloomberg News reported Friday that the Japanese investment and technology firm aims to sell around 3 trillion yen ($27 billion) of shares, the biggest ever, listing on the in December.