JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Markets

China says in 'communication' with US amid report of Trump-Xi meet
Business Standard

Nomura, Goldman Sachs, 3 others to lead SoftBank's mobile unit IPO: Sources

The other institutions are Mizuho Financial Group Inc, Deutsche Bank AG and the SMBC Nikko Securities Inc unit

Reuters  |  Tokyo 

SoftBank wireless unit IPO, SoftBank IPO, SoftBank investments, SoftBank wireless unit listing, SoftBank news, SoftBank IPO news, SoftBank Group, SoftBank Corp, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Vision Fund, Tokyo Stock Exchange,SoftBank Group,SoftBank Corp
SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp has chosen five investment banks, including units of Nomura Holdings Inc and Goldman Sachs, as lead underwriters for the mammoth initial public offering of its mobile-phone unit, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

The other institutions are Mizuho Financial Group Inc, Deutsche Bank AG and the SMBC Nikko Securities Inc unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc, the source told Reuters, on condition of anonymity as the deal is not public.

Media representatives for SoftBank and the financial institutions declined to comment.

Bloomberg News reported Friday that the Japanese investment and technology firm aims to sell around 3 trillion yen ($27 billion) of shares, the biggest IPO ever, listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in December.

 

 
First Published: Fri, October 12 2018. 16:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements