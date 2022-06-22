North Korean leader convenes military meeting amid tensions

-
ALSO READ
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reaffirms arms buildup in party meeting
N Korea reports nearly 220,000 new Covid cases as Kim claims virus progress
N. Korea's Kim Jong Un vows to bolster nuke capabilities during parade
N Korea's Kim Jong Un vows to develop more powerful means of attack
N Korea's Kim Jong-un convenes party meeting to decide strategic policies
-
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called a meeting with his senior military officials to discuss national defense policies and plans for further arms buildup following a highly provocative run in ballistic missile testing this year that revived tensions with Washington and Seoul.
Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency said Wednesday that Kim presided over a meeting of the ruling Workers' Party's Central Military Commission that began Tuesday to review defense work during the first half of 2022 and confirm crucial and urgent tasks to expand military capabilities and implement key defense policies.
The report did not specify any plans or mention any critical remarks toward the United States or rival South Korea.
US and South Korean officials have said in recent months that the North could be preparing to conduct its first nuclear test explosion since 2017 as Kim escalates brinkmanship aimed at cementing the North's status as a nuclear power and negotiating economic and security concessions from a position of strength.
KCNA said the commission's members started the discussion on the presented agendas, indicating that the meeting may continue for days.
The meeting follows another major political conference earlier this month where Kim doubled down on his arms buildup in the face of what he described as an aggravating security environment and set forth further militant tasks to be pursued by his armed forces and military scientists.
North Korea has already set an annual record in ballistic launches through the first half of 2022, firing 31 missiles in over 18 different launch events, including its first demonstrations of intercontinental ballistic missiles in nearly five years. South Korea's military has also detected the North firing suspected artillery shells into sea last week.
Kim may up the ante soon as US and South Korean officials say North Korea has all but finished preparations to detonate a nuclear device at its testing ground in the northeastern town of Punggye-ri. The site had been inactive since hosting the North's sixth nuclear test in September 2017, when it said it detonated a thermonuclear bomb designed for its ICBMs.
The North's unusually fast pace in testing activity underscores Kim's dual intent to advance his arsenal and pressure the Biden administration over long-stalled nuclear diplomacy, experts say.
While the United States has said it would push for additional sanctions if North Korea conducts another nuclear test, the divisions between permanent members of the U.N. Security Council make the prospects for meaningful punitive measures unclear.
Russia and China this year vetoed US-sponsored resolutions that would have increased sanctions, insisting Washington should focus on reviving dialogue.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU