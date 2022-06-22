Earthquake of 6.1 magnitude strikes parts of Afghanistan, Pakistan

-
ALSO READ
Afghanistan gets over $760 mn in cash aid to fight poverty, food shortage
5.0 magnitude earthquake shakes eastern Turkey, no casualty reported
Powerful 5.2 magnitude earthquake hits eastern Turkey at 6.7 km depth
3.5 magnitude quake hits Odisha's Nayagarh district, no casualties reported
Afghan flag carrier to resume flights to India, China and Kuwait soon: Rpt
-
An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hit parts of Afghanistan and Pakistan in the wee hours of Wednesday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The USGS said the quake struck about 44 km (27 miles) from the city of Khost in southeastern Afghanistan and was at a depth of 51 km.
So far, there have been no immediate reports of damage or deaths.
The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said Shaking was felt over a range of some 500 km by about 119 million people in Pakistan, Afghanistan and India.
Pakistan media reported a mild intensity earthquake struck Islamabad and other parts of the country.
"Massive EARTHQUAKE in Islamabad! Allah khair! I hope you're all safe! Allah Taala protect us all. Amen," said one of the Twitter users from Pakistan
Tremors were also felt in Lahore, Multan, Quetta and several other areas of Pakistan.
The Namal reported that the earthquake was felt for a few seconds and sent people scurrying into the streets.
No loss of life and property was reported.
Last Friday, a 5.0 magnitude earthquake jolted several Pakistani cities including Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Multan.
The shocks was also recorded in Faisalabad, Abbottabad, Swat, Buner, Kohat and Malakand, according to Geo News reported.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU