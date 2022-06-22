Earthquake of 6.1 magnitude strikes parts of Afghanistan, Pakistan

An of magnitude 6.1 hit parts of and in the wee hours of Wednesday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The USGS said the quake struck about 44 km (27 miles) from the city of Khost in southeastern and was at a depth of 51 km.

So far, there have been no immediate reports of damage or deaths.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said Shaking was felt over a range of some 500 km by about 119 million people in Pakistan, and India.

media reported a mild intensity struck Islamabad and other parts of the country.

"Massive in Islamabad! Allah khair! I hope you're all safe! Allah Taala protect us all. Amen," said one of the Twitter users from Pakistan

Tremors were also felt in Lahore, Multan, Quetta and several other areas of .

The Namal reported that the earthquake was felt for a few seconds and sent people scurrying into the streets.

No loss of life and property was reported.

Last Friday, a 5.0 magnitude earthquake jolted several Pakistani cities including Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Multan.

The shocks was also recorded in Faisalabad, Abbottabad, Swat, Buner, Kohat and Malakand, according to Geo News reported.

